State Mandated Math Guidelines Change

By: Angelique P. Patton, East Associate Editor

The rules for Tri-C’s Math program have changed for Fall 2016. Although many students suffer from math anxiety, this may or may not act as a deterrent for new students. The new state guidelines require that all students take a placement exam through Accuplacer, a program used by Tri-C to determine potential students’ abilities in Math. The assessment test requires one to two hours of test preparation.

“Preparation for the next step in their lives in essential,” says Samuire Spivey, Director of Eastern Campus Testing Center.

With the new State of Ohio program students must score a 30 or higher in order to begin college level Mathematics. Students who score 25-29 will be introduced to a math coach, encouraged to study and are given a test prep schedule and other resources to assist in preparation. These students are encouraged to retest ASAP. Students who score lower than a 25 receive a math coach who will introduce additional tools including Elevate My Math, a free and self-paced tutorial software program. These students are also shown the campus’ Math Preparation Self Study (MPSS) and are encouraged to retest when ready (within 1-16 weeks). Overall, the new program can prevent students from wasting precious time and money by developing their skills early off.

After passing, students will then register for Math 0910. Students can only take Math 0910 one time and are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. New students will meet with a Student Success Specialist, located in the Student Success Center, to review tuition and enrollment requirements and to schedule New Student Orientation. During this time, students will meet with a Counselor to schedule first semester classes.

For students who do not pass, they will meet with a counselor who will go over their options for a career path and program.

Dr. Herman Noland of the Eastern Campus Math Department and Tutoring Center says, “I Urge students to take their Math courses ASAP and to be calm while doing so. Students feel isolated and it helps when they work with a group in removing or diminishing their math anxiety.”

Although, Math can be a deterrent for students wanting to enter a degree program, it is a necessary requirement to graduate.

The new guidelines the State of Ohio has mandated beginning fall 2017 are as follows:

• Intermediate Algebra will no longer be considered a college level course.

• Intermediate college courses will no longer earn college credits.

• Developmental college courses are being eliminated from course work.

• The new Math curriculum will consist of 3 separate tracks: Literacy, Statistics, and STEM so students have the ability to complete their math course work in a shorter period.

The Literacy Track will assist students who need essential math skills for their choice of career. It introduces students to applications in basic statistics, probability, functions, financial literacy, and linear and exponential modeling. The math associated with this program is 0990 or 0955 which will lead students to Math 1100.

The Statistics Track is an alternative to the traditional calculus route. This route is geared towards students in health careers, sciences, and those wishing to obtain a four year Liberal Arts degree. The Math associated with

this program is 0955, 1240, 1410, and 1420.

The STEM Track incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This also includes Business Stats alongside Math for Elementary Teachers. The Math associated with this program is 0955 or 0965, 1370-1380, the numbers continue to rise and includes Calculus and Business Math.

Math 1100 will be a combination of topics used in Math 1060 and 1190 Math 1141 and 1250 (Contemporary Math) will be replaced by Math 1240. Math 1530 will be the prerequisite for Math 1540 the new number is M1510. Students are urged to meet with a counselor to determine which track best suits their needs.

Assessment and Testing Center Hours Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

All tests collected promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a. m.- 2:00 p.m. All tests collected at 2:00 p.m.

Please call Brunswick University Center and Corporate College West for testing hours.

Brunswick 216-987-3877

CCW 216-987-5888