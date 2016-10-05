Take Advantage of Ways to Save

By Wendy Dean, Western Campus Editor-in-Chief

The fall semester is underway, and Cuyahoga Community College students are faced with several expenses. Tuition, textbooks, electronics, computer software and school supplies are among the top costs for students.

With college costs adding up, students are eager to learn alternative ways to budget money. Here are a few college- budget savings tips:

Textbooks

Shop around and compare prices. Renting textbooks may be cheaper than purchasing them. Tri-C’s bookstores offer students the option to rent certain textbooks over buying them. The bookstore now offers a price match guarantee. According to the policy, “If you find a lower price on a textbook you purchase from the bookstore, we’ll refund you the difference! Plus, we’ll price match through the first week of class.” Another requirement is textbooks must be the same edition and format, including all accompanying materials such as CDs, workbooks, etc. For more information about the price match program, stop in the bookstore and talk to one of the booksellers.

For a multi-semester course, most likely it will be cheaper to purchase the book. Also, if the book is for your potential career, you might want to own a copy for future reference.

Amazon Prime for online shopping – According to Amazon, “college students can sign up for a six-month free trial to Amazon Student. Amazon Student comes with free two-day shipping, unlimited photo storage and access to Prime Instant Video.”

Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus is free for Tri-C students that have a college email address and are active, credit students. Students can download the program for use on up to five personal devices.

Transportation

Tri-C takes part in the RTA Student U-Pass program. Registered and paid credit Tri-C students can ride free of charge on all Greater Cleveland RTA buses and rapid trains during specific academic semesters.

Entertainment

Rather than spending money on a night out, see what campus activities are taking place. Tri-C is well known for their plethora of student activities.

With your My Tri-C card, present, students are granted free admission to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Also, students receive a discount on the price of admission at Western Reserve Historical Society, Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and Cleveland Botanical Garden.

Supermarkets

On Tuesday’s, Dave’s Supermarket in Cleveland offers students that present their My Tri-C card a five percent discount. Also, Reserve Square Market in Cleveland offers five percent off food and medicine.

Restaurants

The list is long when it comes to student discounts at local restaurants. Applebee’s in Brunswick, Chick-Fil-A in Beachwood, House of Blues in Cleveland, and Eat’N Park restaurants are a few among the list. Eatery discounts vary, Tri-C’s website has a complete list of restaurants and discounts that are currently available.

For further information on student discounts and Microsoft Office 365 download go to www.tri-c.edu.