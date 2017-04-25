More American Than African

By: Donald King

What color says America

What hue would pass the test.

Who would claim that status,

And disregard the rest.

And why not I, a descendant of slaves,

Should not my spirit soar.

For knowledge that our blood was shed,

Whenever our country was engaged in war.

And while engaged in mortal combat,

We proved time, and time again.

That we fought for love of country,

With no regard for our colored skin.

What color says America,

Who sings “oh say can you see.”

You needn’t look far, just turn around,

Turn around, and look at me!