Procrastination & Time Management

Have you heard the saying “Hard work pays off in the long run but procrastination pays off now” well, everything about it is true? Procrastination is said to be a tendency to delay, prevaricate and unreasonably postpone a task.

It is an addiction that affects everyone to varying degrees. We have all procrastinated at some point but the continuous act of delaying the things that we are supposed to do can be harmful to your success. As a student, to achieve the academic success you must master the act of allocating your time and doing what is expected of you at the right time. This also applies to life in general. Wikipedia defines time management as “the process of planning and exercising conscious control of time spent on specific activities, especially to increase effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity”

How to effectively manage your time:

Get a planner – A planner will help you organize your task. These days you can get online planners for free to manage and remind you of important tasks.

Understand when and where you’re most productive – You will need some self-awareness to figure out when you are more effective and then capitalize on that. Scheduling your most challenging task when you are most productive is essential.

Study with friends if you assimilate more in a group study, or study alone if friends distract you.

Prioritize your tasks!

Set realistic day-to-day goals

Be honest with yourself on how you spend your time, and look at ways of cutting back on time-wasters

Take breaks to limit fatigue.

Ask for help when needed, either from your classmate, professors, or counselors. You do not have to figure out everything alone.

Procrastination is a career devastator and often a personal life devastator. General Olusegun Obasanjo a former Nigerian president in his book My Watch said these about procrastination. “If you have anything to do, get on, get cracking and do it. Procrastination and delay will kill slowly, steadily, and surely. Invariably, there is no better time than now. The opportune time you are waiting for may never come. As you make the best of what you have in hand, also make the best of the time at your disposal. Do not be inflexible but do not be a weathercock either.”

Never be afraid of making adjustments when it is absolutely necessary but remain focused on the goal.