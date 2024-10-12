Cybersecurity and Gaming at Cuyahoga Community College

By Jesse Osadciw

As a cybersecurity student at Cuyahoga Community College, I’ve found a unique blend of academic rigor and personal passion. My coursework has equipped me with the technical skills to protect digital systems, while my love for gaming has fueled my desire to create immersive experiences for others.

Recently, I took the initiative to start a Gamers Outreach club on campus. The goal was to foster a community where students could connect over their shared interest in gaming, learn from each other, and explore the intersection of gaming and technology. The club has been a resounding success, attracting a diverse group of students from various backgrounds.

Through the club, we will have the opportunity to collaborate with other students on game development projects, participate in gaming tournaments, and even organize guest speaker events featuring industry professionals. These experiences will not only enhanced my technical skills but also help me develop valuable interpersonal and leadership abilities.

I’m excited to see where the Gamers Outreach club and my Cybersecurity studies will take me in the future. I believe that the combination of these two fields offers a promising career path, and I’m eager to contribute to the growing field of cybersecurity and game development.