Tri-C’s Western Campus’ Food Pantry Rocks! 

By: Damaris Abreu

Did you know that there’s a food pantry right here on campus? Every campus in Tri-C has one! According to a report in cleveland.com, the pantry has been open since February 2008 and is operated by the student government office.

Can you imagine? – Back then, only 12 food items or toiletries were allowed to take. Today, enrolled students registered for some classes are allowed to fill a basket with up to 15 pounds of food and/or toiletries including the choice of cleaning supplies, once a week. And they can visit every campus’ pantry (for example, if your main campus is West, you can come to East or Metro for more products and take up to 15 pounds at every campus during the same week!). One important thing: check the pantries’ schedule and workdays, as they vary across the campuses, and don’t forget your student ID.

It was reported that over 16,000 visits were made across all campuses last year, and during this 2025-2026 academic year, about 226 students visit it monthly.



Pantry on campus is more than just a resource. In celebration of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22nd, students were invited to paint a rock as they heard a testimonial of how one of many Tri-C students’ families in the Western Campus was blessed by access to this resource. Pantry is a community place!

So, the next time you’re asked, “What’s for dinner?” consider answering the question with food from the food pantry!



For further information, be sure to call Leslie Brown at the Western Tri-C food pantry: 216-987-4333 ext.155768 or email questions to leslie.brown@tri-c.edu

For the schedule of all campuses’ pantries, check the site: https://www.tri-c.edu/student-life/student-food-bankpantry.html