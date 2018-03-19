Tri-C to CMA

By Ben Jakubowski
She started at a community college; none other than Tri-C. She now gives back to the community by working for CMA. Kelley Notaro Schreiber- who is now the Manager of Communications and Media Relations at the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) was a student at Cuyahoga Community College.
Schreiber says that at Tri-C, she started to learn how to be an effective communicator- a key skill that she needs in her position at CMA. Through journalism and public relations classes, as well as extracurricular activities, she grew and learned skills. Her involvement in extracurricular gave her a chance to practice what she had been taught in her classes. One of the extracurricular activities she participated in was writing for the Voice (which makes us proud!).
After some time at Tri-C, she transferred to a four-year university- but what she learned, along with her credits-went with her. This helped her get an Associate of Arts from Ohio University, and later a Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism(also from OU).
Schreiber has been with CMA for three years, and still calls what she does a dream job. When she was considering career goals in college, she knew one thing for sure, she wanted to keep learning. Being at CMA, and promoting all of the new traveling art and exhibits, she gets to learn more about each whenever she goes to promote it.
“I love my job, and I love that no two days are the same. I go into work every day knowing that I’m about to experience a new and exciting adventure,’’ said Schreiber.
For those who don’t know much about CMA, it is Cleveland’s wonderful art museum. It opened in 1916 and has been going ever since. It is an institution that is an asset to Cleveland. They have standing collections that are available to the public for free, and host many special traveling shows (such as Brand-New & Terrific: Alex Katz in the 1950s, and The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s, both of which have been several of Schreiner’s favorite exhibits), concerts (both on and off its campus, including big names like pianist Adwadian Pratt and fiddler Natalie MacMaster), and parties (MIX- every first Friday of the month, only 18 and older). Besides those, they also have programs available for students.
They even offer fellowships and internships, for those who are interested in CMA…available on their website.
As the Communications and Media Relations Manager, Schreiber gets to promote all of this wonderful stuff to the community- and the world. Schreiber has some advice for students- first being, get involved. Join groups and organizations that pertain to your interest because nothing is better that hands-on experience and it doesn’t hurt the resume. Secondly, network with people in your area of interest. Nothing beats having an insider’s perspective on your possible future job. Lastly, stay in touch with your professors, especially ones you’ve established good working relationships with. They serve as great references.
Schreiber’s employment gracefully surrounds her each day. She said she always favored a piece by American painter John Rogers Cox called Gray and Gold from 1942. It consists of golden fields of grain, with large tumultuous gray clouds above. This piece is viewable on CMA’s website.