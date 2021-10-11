President Biden – 2021 Performance Review

Photo Source: Covid-19 Memorial, Twitter

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made history earlier this year as the oldest President (77 years old) to be sworn into office. Kamala was the first female, first African-American, and first Asian-American. Joe Biden took over office as the 46th President of the United States. However, he is not new to the political scene as he previously served as vice president during the Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

His administration was inheriting an economy devastated by the pandemic. There were also issues of climate change, racial inequality, amongst others, and almost immediately, Biden signed executive orders to tackle the problems on immigration, climate change, COVID-19, racial equality, and more.

What has he achieved so far?

COVID-19 Pandemic

In tackling the spread of COVID-19, President Biden mandated that all the general public wear face masks on all federal government properties. He also ensured that the United States rejoined the World Health Organization and sent experts as delegations.

Racial equality

Biden passed an executive order to Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities. According to the White House, The initiative will include ‘Identifying Methods to Assess Equity’ and ‘Allocating Federal Resources to Advance Fairness and Opportunity.

The President also addressed Americans after Chauvin was found guilty of three charges, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter of George Floyd. The President used the opportunity to reassure Americans.

Other areas which the President is addressing include; gun control, Immigration, LGBTQ+ Rights, environment, and climate change.

What is the hope for the future?

Despite the efforts of President Biden’s administration, the American economy is yet to recover, and the new Covid-19 variant still poses a threat to the economy. The President also wants to tackle the issue of student debt by immediately canceling $10,000 of student debt per student and forgiving the remainder of loans after 20 years. The President plans to make public colleges and universities free for all families earning below $125,000.

We expect to see some of these policies take effect soon while we wait to see the impact of his plan to get the American economy back to its full potential.