Can we Connect With Animal’s Thoughts?

Can we connect with animals’ thoughts?

Thinking involves understanding oneself, beliefs that go beyond perceptions, emotions such as empathy, and the ability to conceptualize a situation distant in time and space and predict its outcome. Dogs are said to be man’s best friend, and over the years, we have seen different instances where they exhibit these traits.

People these days keep other animals as pets, and even wild animals are tamed as pets nowadays. Life is striking to animals, and most times, they know their identity and their place. Animals generally understand who and what they should be friendly with, and they also understand who their adversaries are. Animals have desires, just like we do. They know that they need to stay alive, eat, get shelter, and also raise young animals for the future to keep the circle going.

According to experiments done by Marc Hauser, he affirms that animals have exciting thoughts, particularly chimps and monkeys, who lead relatively rich social lives. Hauser believes that monkeys have the same perceptual abilities just like us and the significant difference is their inability to communicate in speeches as we do. We know from the way animals behave that they think. But it is challenging to describe what animals are thinking. Our English language does not seem capable of expressing what they are thinking. Still, when you see an animal go hunt for food in the wild and take them to its offspring, you automatically know that animal is thinking and has the capacity to care and reason.

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Twitter

Animals can’t have all the attributes of human minds, but most of those attributes are found in some animals. We may never understand in full context what animals are thinking. However, it is established that animals also think and are capable of thinking. They play, react to the world, fear when there is danger, run away, and relax when the environment is calm.