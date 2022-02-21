The Color of Health, Examining Racism as a Public Health Crisis

The Color of Health, Examining Racism as a Public Health Crisis

Pexels Photo | by Kelly L.

Tri-C’s Stand for Racial Justice will be hosting an event in which the link between race and health will be explored. This program, entitled The Color of Health: Race, Racism and Public Policy in America, will discuss how systemic racism in America impacts “Health Equity” through social factors such as housing, education, and employment and how these factors create racial differences in length of life, disease and disability rate and death. With people of color being disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it creates a clear illustration of the connection between race and health and the systemic imbalances that are in place.

The Tri-C Stand for Racial Justice looks to further racial equity, healing, and the college and throughout Northeast Ohio through such outlets as education, dialogue, and action. This was created to have sustained dialogue between students, faculty, and staff along with the community. The College created three different Task Force’s to reach these initiatives. Some of the earlier workshops range from “The Color of Environmental Health,” “Navigating A Polarized World Workshop Series,” “Cleveland Consent Decree: Community Conversations”, and “The Legacy of George Floyd.” Earlier recordings can be found.

https://www.tri-c.edu/stand-for-racial-justice/past-events.html

The event will be moderated by Ohio State’s Winston C. Thompson, an internationally renowned philosophy professor with an emphasis on social, political, and ethical issues related to justice and education.

There will be a panel that will include Yvonka Marie Hall, Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition executive director, J. Nwando Olayiwola, chair and professor of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at The Ohio State University and chief of family health service for the OSU Health System, and Sherrie D. Williams, Medical Director of Tri-C’s Respiratory Therapy Program, associate professor at Case Western’s School of Medicine and pulmonologist with the MetroHealth system.

The Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Humanities Center is a co-host and Ohio State’s Center for Ethics and Human Values, the Ray C. Bliss Institute for Applied Politics at the University of Akron and The City Club of Cleveland are all sponsors for the program.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 24th via Livestream from 12 to 1 p.m. Visit https://www.tri-c.edu/colorofhealth to register for the program.