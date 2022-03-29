Creative Slump | Covid Journal

Digital Art By Eden Amador-Gorby | Instagram eden.empire_

I always like to consider myself a creative person. But, as of lately, I’ve been in a creative slump. I don’t know how to get out of it. I am constantly beating myself up, wondering what is blocking my right hemisphere. I recently tried to use different ways to get out of my creative slump, such as searching for artists that piqued my interest to get the innovative ball rolling and challenging myself in new art styles.

However, I continue to wonder if it makes any difference in the growth of my art. I genuinely care a lot about the things I create, but sometimes I consider, ” I am taking the right approach to getting to the destination I want to achieve?”. Sometimes it can be frustrating when you feel stuck in a repeating loop.

It’s funny how close I am to graduating, yet I feel unprepared. Ironically, even though I know I am doing everything correctly, as I will graduate and only have like 2 or 3 classes left, the feeling of the unknown can be overwhelming for the least. Therefore, giving up when I am close to the finish line would be ignorant. I know I will have that diploma in the clutch of my hands at the end of the day. I’ll have an associate!

It feels weird saying it, but at the same time, it feels refreshing. While right now I may feel stuck in my thoughts and unclear about the future, I know deep down I will be okay. Regardless of where I go next or how my art grows, I know I will make it on my own. I need to believe in myself, and I know it can be more challenging than said.

There can be no real achievement without any struggle! – AVIJEET DAS