Film Crew Intensive Training course

On February 28, 2022, The Film Crew IntensiveTraining course (the Course) at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri C) Metro Campus began and will continue through April 9, 2022.

Photography by Christina Easter | Lee Will Production Mgr for Short Film

The course was created by Tri-C’s Television and Video ServicesDepartment, Student Production Office with the assistance of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission (GCFC), industry professionals, and members of the international alliance of theatrical Stage Employees (I.A.T.S.E. Local 209) which represents the crews of the entertainment industry throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

“In 2013, Bob Bryan, Executive Director of Tri-C’s Television and Video Services met with employees and discussed how to build a film workforce in Cleveland,” and from this, the Film Academy was born according to Lee Will, former Program Manager of the film academy. Will recently retired from Tri C but came back as a contractor in June 2021 to help prepare for the current course which included preparing classroom materials, hiring a crew (instructors), securing workspace, and working with the creative arts Department to get the word out about the Course.

The Course is a “workforce development program rather than an academic program,” Will said.

Photography by Christina Easter | Jonathan Andrews Instructor of Sound Mixer

The Course is designed “to build the film and media industry workforce in NortheastOhio by preparing Tri C students for entry-level positions in the entertainment production field”, said Olivia Villasenor, Writer, and Producer in the Media Engineering Department at theTri C Metro Campus.

The Film Crew IntensiveTraining course is six weeks of intensive learning, held Monday through Friday, for six hours each day. During the final week, students will work on a short film and receive IMDb credit. The goal of the course is for students to acquire the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to “begin working immediately in many film or media productions that come to Northeast Ohio,” said Villasenor

Photography by Christina Easter | Students – Emily Bartley, Malik Hall, Cameron Kissell

Students enrolled in the course will learn, among other things, movie set lingo, etiquette, and walkie-talkie etiquette; instruction on theArt Department with building and dressing a set plus locating and handling props; and hands-on instruction and role of equipment in the Sound, Camera, and Grip & Electric Departments.

The course is taught by a broad range of professionals who work in the film industry as a producer, director, first assistant director, script supervisor, costume designer, production designer, special effects coordinator, sound mixer, director of photography, 1st assistant camera, gaffer, and key grip. “All instructors are working professionals and members of I.A.T.S.E. or an industry guild,” said Villasenor.

Students interested in working in the film and/or media productions industries can enrollment the year when the course will be offered January 17 – February 24, 2023, Monday thru Friday from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. For additional information on the Film Academy and its instructors, students can visit the Film Academy site at tri-c.edu.

