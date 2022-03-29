Jazz Gallery All-Stars

Photography by Brandon Rush | The cameraman filming – “The Creamers” with

their Instructor Dominick Farinacci

After a cancellation – this time unrelated to the pandemic and weather-based, the Jazz Gallery All-Stars performance took place on March 6th in the auditorium at Metro Campus. The event featured many creative forces from the New York Jazz scene. With this being the Jazz Gallery All-Stars Cleveland debut and the original date being canceled, I spoke to Terri Pontremoli, the director of the performing arts program and of JazzFest to get an idea of her thoughts around the unfortunate weather conditions that led to the event being rescheduled.

In speaking with Terri, I assumed that it must have been frustrating to deal with cancellation, after an endless stream of canceled events throughout the pandemic, Terri explained, “It is the nature of the business. The thing about the group in the Jazz Gallery All-Stars is that it is not the only group they’re in. When you must substitute someone, it just happens. There are so many great players, especially at this event. It happens even pandemic aside.“

The event featured Miguel Zenon on alto saxophone, Charles Altura on guitar, Aaron Parks on piano, Joel Ross on vibraphone, Matt Brewer on the upright bass, Sachal Vasandani on vocals, and Kendrick Scott on drums.

As JazzFest this past year was held at Cain Park instead of its typical home of playhouse square, I also spoke to Terri about whether the turnout for the Jazz Gallery All-Stars helps her gauge the turnout for the next JazzFest, “We’re not sure yet. We do not know again how comfortable people are yet. We know Broadway and sports are showing up in big numbers, but the jazz audience might be a little more cautious. We are hoping by the summer some of that will calm down and people will feel more comfortable. I would not look at that as telegraphing what kind of audience we get for JazzFest, I really want to remain hopeful – and do not forget people can also still tune in online if they’re not fully comfortable!

2022’s 43rd annual JazzFest takes place June 23rd – 25th and will return to playhouse square. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com