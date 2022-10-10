Family Day at Progressive Field was on Friday

Dr. Baston with Tri-C family at the Pre-Game tent event (Photo by Izabela Zoga)

Tri-C Family Day is an annual event that is organized to thank all the contributors of the Tri-C family. The event took place at Progressive Field on Friday, September 16, 2022 and employees, student and alumni were invited to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins. Every member of the Tri-C family was able to invite someone and each ticket included a $20 food voucher. There was a will call table on the right side of field entrance to allow everyone to get their tickets.

Dr. McCory with Tri-C family members (Photo by Izabela Zoga)

The event was very well organized and included meeting Dr. Michael Baston, Cuyahoga Community College’s new president in a pre-game tent event that was located on Carnegie Avenue next to the stadium. Dr. Baston and his family were very welcoming and kind as they greeted attendees at the entrance to the tent. He also made a speech to thank everyone who was there and wished them to have a good time.

Children drawing sheets to support the “Guardians” (Photo by Izabela Zoga)

Dr. Denise McCrory, President of Metropolitan Campus was there with her husband and expressed how happy she was to see everyone there and thank them for all their hard work.

Children cannot be forgotten! The place was full of children who drew on large sheets “Go Guardians”. The kids were also very happy and excited about the game and their laughter could be heard everywhere as they played games.

After two years of Covid-19 which had people isolated and separated from their loved ones, it was amazing to see everyone spending time with their family and friends during Family Day. It could be seen on everyone’s face how happy they were that this year passed successfully and everyone was full of energy for the coming year. Tri-C family will continue to work to make the college a better place for everyone.