Exploring the World of Plant Science at Tri-C: A Comprehensive Program for a Thriving Career

Exploring the World of Plant Science at Tri-C: A Comprehensive Program for a Thriving Career

Plant Science at Tri-C: A Comprehensive Program – Image by Edona Vajushi

If you have a passion for nature and desire to make a positive impact on the environment, consider pursuing a career in Plant Science. The Plant Science and Landscape Technology program at Tri-C offers a two-year curriculum along with six different certificates, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the “green industry, landscaping, equipped operations, tree care, and irrigation”, says Lori Zatroch, the program manager. With a strong foundation in the biology, ecology, and biotechnology of plants, graduates of this program can expect to find a variety of job opportunities in industries such as agriculture, horticulture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, environmental consulting, and government agencies.

Plant Science at Tri-C: A Comprehensive Program – Image by Edona Vajushi

According to Jim Funai, Professor of Plant Science at Tri-C, “the job board is overflowing, and many students secure full-time jobs even before completing their degree.” With over 65 students currently enrolled in the program, lectures are mostly held online, but students come to class for hands-on lab experiences. The program also places an emphasis on exploring landscapes at various sites, and students have the opportunity to participate in paid internships to gain experience and further improve their skills.

Located in the Great Lakes region, Northeast Ohio provides a unique landscape for studying a variety of plant species and their role in their respective ecosystems.

Plant Science at Tri-C: A Comprehensive Program – Image by Edona Vajushi

As the world becomes more focused on sustainability, the demand for professionals in the field of Plant Science is growing. By becoming part of the Plant Science program at Tri-C, students will not only gain a well-rounded education, but also acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this rapidly growing field.

In conclusion, a degree in Plant Science offers a unique blend of scientific knowledge and experience, preparing students for careers that make a positive impact on society and the environment. If you have a love for nature and a desire to understand the science behind plants, this may be the perfect program for you.