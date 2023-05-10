BAC’s Black History Brunch brings the vibes

Black History Month | image by Bojan Mirkovic/Getty

On Tuesday February 28th the Black American Council (BAC) had its Black History Brunch from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m. at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) Metro Campus in the MCC food court. The event was hosted by Jacque Smith, Program Manager of the Black American Council (BAC) and Nache Jones, Interim Director of Student Engagement East & Metro. The program began with a warm welcome to the audience of more than 100 people by Smith and Jones.

“The goal of our BHM Brunch was to bring the campus college community together to enjoy a music celebration while eating great soul food,” Smith said. “Everyone had a great time and many commented on how nice it was to be together and enjoy time away from the daily norm of the office and classroom. The food which was prepared by Aramark was delicious and truly consisted of soulful flavor and associated traditions. The mac and cheese was amazing!“

In addition to the wonderful food, the event also featured a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” which was performed by Charlie Randle-Pride, Compliance Coordinator, Advanced Technology Academy. Students in the instrumental ensemble course (MUS 1550), taught by Demetrius Steinmetz, played live music during the event, which was outstanding!

“The Black History Brunch was the perfect way to round off BHM,” Jones said. “The music, the food, and the college family coming together to celebrate this important month was much needed.”

Smith added that, “we would like to thank everyone who attended and special thank you to Jones for her outstanding work on not only this event, but all of the BHM activities/events at both the Metropolitan and Eastern campuses.”