IN MY VIEW: RNC EXPERIENCE

Story and Photos By: James P. Whitfield, Metro Assistant Editor

Covering the RNC was a great experience. There were a variety of people expressing their feelings about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. It was great seeing so many of the different media outlets. The officers did a wonderful job keeping everything peaceful, although I thought the turn out would be much larger.

The most memorable part of this experience was reading the signs the protestors were holding. I could not believe the messages that were being promoted. I guess it is safe to say people really love politics. Cleveland was filled with people from all over the world to be a part of history.