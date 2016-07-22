IN MY VIEW: RNC EXPERIENCE

Posted By: cccvoice July 22, 2016

Story and Photos By:  James P. Whitfield, Metro Assistant Editor

Covering the RNC was a great experience. There were a variety of people  expressing their feelings about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. It was great seeing so  many of the different media outlets. The officers did a wonderful job keeping everything  peaceful, although I thought the turn out would be much larger.

The most memorable part of this experience was reading the signs the protestors  were holding. I could not believe the messages that were being promoted. I guess it is  safe to say people really love politics. Cleveland was filled with people from all over the  world to be a part of history.

