Adoption Available for Free!

By: Jennifer Artino, Western Campus Social Media Editor

Cuyahoga Community College Western Campus has a vet tech program in which it is completely free to adopt each animal. The program carries throughout the year where students get to build relationships with pets throughout the Fall and Spring semester.

Amanda, a Vet Tech pursuant student, stated that the adoption process is “Entirely free, pets even come with microchips already implanted, and they are administered their shots by students in the program”. Each adoption takes place on the last day of each Spring semester. “If we can’t adopt them out, they go back to the shelters” Amanda commented, in which they are attempted to be adopted out through the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Tri-c is all about giving back to the community. Taking in animals, and readying them for adoption is one of the many opportunities that they provide for the community and students.

So if you want to partake in a rescue, build a new relationship with a fur best friend such as a dog, cat or even a rabbit! You can contact the head of the VT Program to inquire about getting to know a pet and possibilities of adoption. Swing by WSS 231C to meet with Kathy Corcoran to inquire for adoptions!