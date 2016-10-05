Fashion Column Opening!

Calling all Tri-C students! The Voice is looking for students who love to showcase their style and fashion to feature in the student newspaper and website. Are you fashion forward? Do you have a great fall/winter look? Do you effortlessly make a statement with the clothes you wear? If you said yes then we want you to submit your pictures to us!

Simply EMAIL a full-body, high resolution picture to CCCVOICEOH@gmail.com and your answers to these questions:

1. First and last name, major and email.

2. What/who is your fashion inspiration?

3. How does your outfit make you feel?

4. Where is your go-to place to get clothes?

We look forward to hearing from you soon!