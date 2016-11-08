By: Alaina Bradley, Metro Staff Writer

The Career Center at Metro campus is hosting Pathway to Success apart of National Career Development Week during November 14th – 18th. The workshop is guaranteed to help you obtain the skills to start building your professional brand and also the knowledge on how to secure a job for your future.

“National Career Development Week is beneficial for students because it’s free workshops that will help with professional success. The great thing about our resources is all of this is free for our students and it will help them get a job in the future or even currently,” says Career Services Specialist Kate Vodicka.

This event teaches you very important information on how to market yourself in a professional manner to employers. Teaches you the proper ways on how to use LinkedIn and social media. Tips on how to ace your interviews, getting you a professional headshot and a portfolio started and more. All the things that future employers are looking for.

“Some of the workshops include Hopes Closet where students can come and get professional business attire. Careers in higher education because a lot of students actually want to work for the college, classes in leadership and the annual student internship where you can work for the college, earn $10/hr., and take one free class and receive tuition assistance for one book. I encourage all students to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” says Vodicka.

By coming to this event it can help you build your resume early and design a path and a plan to get you on the right track to your career. Your opportunity to build long lasting relationships and solid networking experiences has arrived. So don’t miss it, rewarding programs that are waiting for you to take advantage of them. This event is not one to be missed, after-all this is Tri-C where futures begin.

The event is being held on the 2nd floor in the Student Services building.