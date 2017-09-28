Story by James P. Whitfield, Metro Campus Associate Editor

Connect 2 Campus is an event that gives students the opportunity to learn about academic programs, campus resources, and student clubs and organizations at Cuyahoga Community College. This event took place September 13 at Metro Campus and East Campus.

It’s always an exciting event because students are interacting with each other and learning their way around campus. Explore your campus today and find out what resources, clubs, and events are available to make your time at Tri-C as enjoyable as possible.