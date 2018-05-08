Student Found with Gun, Arrested

By Mick Thomas
A 21-year old Cuyahoga Community College student was arrested for bringing a firearm on the campus of Corporate College West on March 20th, 2018.
Matthew R. Fugate was retrieved from class by Westlake Police department after showing a firearm to another student in the bathroom. Fugate had been previously arrested in January by North Olmsted police for Felony Breaking and Entering and was indicted by the courts.
It was confirmed that Fugate did have a firearm, but had not threatened anyone. Fugate was in possession of a black Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and did not have a Carry Concealed Weapon (CCW) permit. Even if he did, all Tri-C property is strictly a firearm and weapon free zone under the campus police safety and security policy.
The policy states that no person may carry or use weapons on Tri-C property, excluding law enforcement and those with previously arranged educational purposes. For the purposes of this policy, weapons are defined to be guns, knives, or any other dangerous instruments. (3354:1-50-04). Both having the firearm illegally and bringing it into a weapon free zone are two separate felonies.
Fugate appeared in County Court on March 28th, 2018 and declared indigent. His next court date will determine if he will be placed in a diversion program, charged by information, or have his case presented to a Grand Jury.
Fugate’s bail is set at $50,00, and must remain off of Tri-C premises