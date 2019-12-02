The Importance of Your Personal Brand

When someone asks you to describe your personal brand, what is the first thing that you think of? For some they may describe the clothes that they wear, for others the description is the business that they own. No matter what you think your personal brand is just remember that it is a representation of the best of you.
To figure out what your personal brand is, the first thing that you have to do is understand who you are as a person. This step is very important because it can help you realize what your values, abilities and ethics are. It can even help you realize how other people describe you based on your traits. You want your personal brand to be positive because people like to gravitate towards positive energy. This positive attitude can even help you in the future when you want a certain job or position, so understanding who you are as a person can help you create your personal brand.
When it comes to your brand, it is also vital to keep it authentic. What I mean by this is keep the brand original and stay true to who you are. In today’s times, the place where people tend to see someone’s personal brand is on social media. If the photos and posts do not match up with who the person is in real life, then they aren’t staying true to their personal brand. According to Christie Tatman-Stroh, a Human Resource coach, you should always “be mindful of what you post.” This advice holds up all the time. Always make sure that your posts and photos match who you are, your values and your ethics. You never know who is looking at your social media, so be very mindful of what goes on your page.
If your personal brand is authentic and it matches with your goals, you can then network with other people who share the same interests as you. When it comes to networking, you want to make sure that you have a good relationship with the people that you know will help you get to where you want to be. For example, my end goal is to become a well-known journalist and photographer. My personal brand matches this goal because I am the editor-in-chief for the Eastern Campus, and I love to take photographs. Eventually, I will transfer to Kent to receive my bachelor’s degree in journalism, and I will be able to make a lot of connections there. Knowing what your personal brand is will always be important when it comes to networking. Once you have the personal brand established, you will be able to connect to many people.
Discovering your personal brand and figuring out what you can do with it is essential in life. People need to realize that having a personal brand is not only important for life, it is also significant for the individual as well. Having that clear realization of knowing yourself is one of the greatest feelings in the world. So when someone asks you what your personal brand is, make sure that your answer is a positive one that lines up with your goals.