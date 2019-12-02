Walls of Love

On Dec. 3, 2019, Cuyahoga Community College’s Mandel Scholars are participating in the Wall of Love service activity. We are asking the students at Tri-C to please join in and donate items such as scarves, gloves, mittens and hats for the homeless. Anyone at Tri-C is welcome to be a part of this activity. To help out, you can put the items you bring onto the wall. Soon, there will be announcements at all campuses about times and the location, so everyone knows where to meet to donate and distribute donations. Look out for notices from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Humanities Center for further updates on this upcoming service activity.
Holly Jackson, a former homeless person herself and the creator of the Wall of Love (since 2019), knows firsthand what’s it’s like to live on the streets with the challenges of being without the essentials such as a hat, a scarf and socks. Jackson’s mission is to help those in need while valuing their dignity. Anonymously, people can select donated items from the wall that they need for free. When Jackson approaches the wall and it is empty, she is very pleased, but is also disturbed because it’s a constant reminder that people are still struggling and need the bare minimum. Jackson says, “Everyone that is homeless is not a drug addict, an alcoholic or just coming out of jail,” she continued, “I wanted to find a way to help the community where people didn’t necessarily have to come out and ask for things. It’s just kind of anonymous and anyone who needs something can come to the wall.” This is why the Wall of Love is so important, anyone in need can use it and can do it anonymously.
As mentioned before, the Mandel Scholars Academy is volunteering for this event. Many people are excited about this opportunity. Professor Mary Hovanec, the Faculty Chair of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Scholars Program, said, “Holly Jackson is an inspiration to us all. Participating in this service activity is a way in which students can give back by supporting those in need.” As it was so eloquently stated, we are “making the world better, one person at a time.” As emerging leaders, this is a great way for the Mandel Scholars to engage and make an impact on those in need during this winter season.
If you would like to donate to the Walls of Love, some of the locations include: West 61st St. and Memphis Avenue, West 25th St. and Detroit Avenue, and West 117th St. and Madison Avenue. Everyone could use a little love, so why not donate and help people in need.