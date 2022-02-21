Alex Johnson, Tri-C President, Reminisces as his Retirement Approaches in June.

Dr. Johnson

CLEVELAND — Dr. Alex Johnson has served at Cuyahoga Community College for almost 20 years. He became the president of Tri-C’s Metropolitan Campus from 1993 to 2003.

Only the fourth president in Tri-C’s 58-year history, Dr. Johnson has taken Cuyahoga Community College to even greater success as both a learning institution and a catalyst for growth in Northeast Ohio.

A few of Dr. Johnson’s many accomplishments include:

● Dramatically increasing the college’s graduation rate

● Gaining public support for a $227 million capital bond issue in 2017, spurring the biggest reconstruction in the college’s history.

● Creating career paths and educational opportunities through the development of Access Centers.

● Navigating the college through the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and Helping Tri-C’s Nursing, Creative Arts, Public Safety, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Manufacturing programs become recognized as Centers of Excellence.

This profile examines Dr. Johnson the person, his accomplishments, and what faculty and administrators think of his tenure as president. It concludes with some advice he is offering to students, staff, and his successor.

FOUNDATIONS OF FAITH & FAMILY AT A TIME OF SEGREGATION

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was leading the civil rights era in the U.S. when Alex Johnson was born and raised in the segregated town of Concord, North Carolina. Growing up in segregation was very impactful, and made him determined later in life to provide equal opportunities to people facing segregation.

“It (segregation) is the foundation and personality of who I am,” Dr. Johnson said in a November 2021 interview. “As I grew up, every opportunity we had, both personally, socially, and educationally was segregated.”

Dr. Johnson attended an all-black school, he borrowed books from an all-black library, and the church he attended was all-black with a white minister. He depended upon his religion, his family, and his relationship with God to help him overcome the challenges he faced.

“It (the church) was a place that provided a sense of community and is why I love student community engagement now,” said Dr. Johnson. “It was your family, (and) some of the lessons I learned I still remember to this day.”

Alex Johnson (Tri-C president) with Makala Bogardy (Tri-C student) during his interview

ENGAGING WITH STUDENTS

Dr. Johnson emphasized that in challenging times, there are bright moments and opportunities one can capitalize on and that these — overcoming challenges — repeated themselves many times in his career.

“That experience…with the support of my grandmother who was my caretaker, prepared me for a larger world, a larger global society,” he said.

DR. JOHNSON’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS AT THE COLLEGE

Dr. Johnson found knowledge and comfort from books he checked out from segregated libraries. He found faith in his segregated church.

“She (his grandmother) reminded me that even though we were in that environment there are still a lot of good things you can take away from it,” said the Tri-C president. “She was brighter than anybody I know, and she only went to the fourth grade.”

IMPORTANCE OF STUDENT ENGAGEMENT

In his tenure as president, Dr. Alex Johnson has maintained a laser-like focus on improving student success. He’s also made listening to and addressing student concerns a high priority. When asked to describe a heartfelt moment with a student, Dr. Johnson recollected about a family that he helped graduate early.

“I received an email message from a student, who was not only representing herself but also her twin sister,” he recalled. “She asked me if I could help her get into a science class, (as) she was graduating with an associate of science.”

He added the twin sisters were also former College Credit Plus (CCP) students.

“She said, ‘I’ve been here a year and a half and I’d like to graduate in the fall, but in order to graduate I need to take a specific class,’” Dr. Johnson explained. “She added, ‘My sister needs a course too and the reason we want these courses is so we can graduate with our grandmother.’”

Dr. Johnson said their grandmother was graduating in December of that year. “I got into contact with the faculty members who readily agreed to take those students in,” he explained with a smile. The twin sisters were able to successfully graduate with their grandmother.

Tri-C’s president has also mentored multiple students during his time with the college.

“A lot of people come here because of my positions here at the institution and the work that we do in the community. They ask me to serve as their mentor,” he said.

The first question the Tri-C president asks the students is what they want to accomplish through his mentorship.

“(Many times) They say I want a career like what you’ve had,” said Dr. Johnson. “I say to them… what I have been able to achieve, might not necessarily be your path, you might have a different path.”

He also asks the students what are experiences they depend upon, and what has helped them in their career so far.

“We build off of that. I do it (mentor) individually as a result of my experiences and what ultimately people would like to become,” he explained.

Dr. Johnson also works with Leadership Cleveland, which provides opportunities for young black leaders to advance their community impact.

These students are learning from the expertise of senior-level leaders and are able to form connections with organizations to help support their ambitions and careers.

When Dr. Johnson was asked how he was able to increase graduation rates, he said collaborative efforts centered around improving student outcomes influenced the college’s success.

“Even in the midst of Covid-19 we increased our graduation rate,” said Dr. Johnson. “Not only did we increase our graduation rate, but we increased our graduation number.”

When asked how Tri-C was able to gain support for the $227 million capital bond (which passed in 2017) under his leadership, Dr. Johnson said it was an important measure of trust.

“Citizens invest in us (Tri-C) because they believe and trust in us,” he explained. “(It is) the highest approval of any bond or levy in the history of the institution.”

The bond-funded construction of the Western Campus STEM Center, the Westshore Campus Liberal Arts and Technology building, the Public Safety Simulated Scenario Village at the Western Campus, and an addition to the Advanced Technology Training Center at the Metropolitan Campus.

Dr. Johnson also navigated Tri-C through a time of uncertainty when COVID-19 caused a shutdown in March of 2020. The college restructured its classes for an online environment and maintained a sense of community and continuity through weekly virtual town hall meetings. Dr. Johnson’s navigation of the pandemic inspired his new book, Capturing Change (2021). In his book, the Tri-C president challenges leaders to handle difficult circumstances such as natural disasters and financial crises in a new way.

The book builds off of an organizational development system titled, “Uninterrupted Cycle of Leadership Effectiveness (UnCLE),” introduced in his first book, Change the Lapel Pin (2018). Proceeds from both books will fund student scholarships through the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation.

Another measure of Dr. Johnson’s success is shown through the establishment of Access Centers. Access Centers partner with the community to have a physical presence in nonprofits, community centers, and faith-based organizations.

DID YOU KNOW?

Did you know Tri-C is the only college in Ohio to be nominated for a second Aspen Prize honor?

According to the Aspen Institute Website, “The Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding achievement in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.”

Tri-C was first recognized as a member of the Aspen Prize Top 150 Community College list in 2019. The college was chosen from a pool of 1,000 public two-year schools and was one of three Ohio colleges that were selected. This made the college eligible to compete for the million-dollar Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

Tri-C was recognized again as a member of the Aspen Prize Top 150 Community College list in 2021 and this time was the only college in Ohio that was selected. The college is eligible once again for the million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The winners for 2021 will be announced in spring 2023.

“I’m very proud of that achievement for a lot of reasons,” said Dr. Johnson.“Collaborative efforts around student outcomes have been an important element associated with the Aspen Prize designation.”

Dr. Johnson continued, “When you think about continuous improvement, one of the most important aspects of that is celebrating and building off of your achievements.”

FACULTY & ADMINISTRATORS’ PERCEPTION OF DR. JOHNSON

Tri-C administrators and faculty describe Dr. Johnson as a mission-driven individual, family-oriented man, and a personable leader.

Dr. Lindsay English serves as the Assistant Provost/Vice President of Learning & Engagement. She first came to know Dr. Johnson when he served as the Metropolitan Campus President. English was the District Director for Faculty Development at the time.

“(What) I remember most (is) his commitment to students and faculty,” said English. “We would often speak about how to recognize and leverage faculty strengths throughout the institution.”

English said since his return to the college as Tri-C President, she has grown under his leadership. When asked about Dr. Johnson’s character, English said he prioritizes his family and is a great leader.

“He has successfully led institutions through major crises,” she said. “He does not hide from challenges and has the courage to work with others to resolve problems.”

Dr. Johnson has dedicated his career to bettering the mission of community colleges and he positively impacts everyone he meets, said English.

Dr. Lisa Williams is the president of Tri-C’s Western Campus. She has filled many positions at the college including assistant dean of Health Careers and Science

Services, vice president of Learning and Engagement, and the president of the Eastern campus. Dr. Williams has worked with Dr. Johnson for seven years since she returned to the college in 2014.

“He brought me back as the Vice President of academic affairs, I remember him fondly from when I worked with him at Metro,” she said

“When I was vice president of Academic Affairs, Tri-C was one of 30 colleges that entered into the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC)’s pathway program. Throughout the two and half years we had to attend multiple conferences with the president (Dr. Johnson) to discuss where the college is going with academics and pathways.”

Dr. Williams said after the conferences he would take everyone out to dinner. “It was nice to get to know him socially and laugh,” she said.

When asked about Dr. Johnson’s character, Dr. Williams said he is a family-oriented man.

“He is somebody that cares about people, he has a good sense of humor, and good communication style,” she said. “He is a part of the culture of Tri-C that makes you feel like we are all family.”

Dr. Robert Johnson serves as a counselor and professor at the Western campus. He also is the chair of the Joint Faculty Senate Council. He praises Dr. Alex Johnson for his openness and his respect for the faculty.

“Dr. Johnson helped create an atmosphere of open communication and dialogue,” he said. “…conversations can be difficult when faculty feels strongly about a situation. He offered the ability to say how you feel and express what would make it better.”

Dr. Johnson also created collaborative environments through the establishment of the Tri-C President’s Council. The President’s Council consists of faculty and staff members who meet regularly to discuss and build consensus on actions, goals, and objectives around student achievement.

“He takes time to see things, not from a leadership perspective but from a faculty perspective, student perspective, and administrative perspective,” said Dr. Robert Johnson. “He wanted to know what was the true experience.”

When asked about Dr. Johnson’s leadership style, Dr. Robert Johnson said, “He is what we call an unusual leader.”

“He doesn’t really fit into the cookie-cutter shape of other leaders,” he said “One thing that stands apart is not (just) his ability to lead but to listen, an attentive ear.”

Dr. Robert Johnson added that the Tri-C president has focused on the development of food pantries based on what he has heard from students. He also kept his eye on tuition and graduation rates.

“He increased the graduation rate tremendously, more than ever in Tri-C college history, better than any other president we have ever had,” he said. “He made the ability, no matter where you come from or status in life, you can get a quality education.

“Tuition stayed lowest in Ohio, I think that’s a big deal,” he added. “The difference is the amount of money per credit hour.”

The Western campus professor also highlighted the president’s encouragement of student pride through the creation of the student mascot “Stomp.”

“He helped navigate us through the pandemic, many institutions weren’t able to survive because of the impact of Covid-19,” said Dr. Robert Johnson. “ He made sure we had safety first and that guided every action.

“He is an outstanding, dynamic, caring person which makes an outstanding leader, I will miss him greatly,” he concluded. “I’ve seen him the happiest when he is surrounded with students and he sees they have the support they need to be successful.”

DR. ALEX JOHNSON’S PARTING ADVICE

Dr. Johnson encourages faculty to “keep up the good work.”

“They (faculty) have been a pleasure to work with,” said Dr. Johnson. “They will continue to serve the college well as I retire.”

Addressing students, the Tri-C president says he understands they are juggling a lot of responsibilities.

“If they commit time and effort to get an education now. It will be worthwhile and a significant way to transform your lives,” he said. “Despite the odds, always look at these opportunities that can accrue from an education and take advantage of it.”

When asked what advice he might give to his successor, Dr. Johnson said he hopes the individual will continue to collaborate with colleagues.

“There’s nothing virtuous about what I do,” he added. “Any recognition that I have received that reflects the work that we… accomplish here at the institution is because of the great individuals that we have at this institution.”

Dr. Johnson continues, “For my successor, my hope is that that individual will continue to work in a spirit of collaboration and build upon the rich foundation that they have developed.”

Media & Journalism Studies at Tri-c

DR. ALEX JOHNSON’S

● President, Cuyahoga Community College – 2013-2022

● President, Community College of Allegheny County – 2008-2013

● Chancellor, Delgado Community College, New Orleans – 2003-2008

● Metro Campus President, Cuyahoga Community College – 1993-2003

LOCAL BOARD SERVICE

● United Way of Greater Cleveland

● Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

● Playhouse Square

● Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET)

● Team Northeast Ohio

● Greater Cleveland Partnership

● Downtown Cleveland Alliance

● Job Ohio’s Cleveland Area Business Retention and Expansion Council.

● National Service

● Current Chair of the Board for Achieving the Dream (ATD)

● Past Board Chair of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

● Founding member, AACC’s Voluntary Framework on Accountability Steering Committee Board member

● Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U)

● The League for Innovation in the Community College

● President’s Advisory Committee of Phi Theta Kappa

AWARDS

● Malden Mills Citizen’s Award

● The Frank G. Jackson Visionary Award

● Pittsburgh Business Times CEO of the Year

● Simon Green Atkins Distinguished Alumnus Award from Winston-Salem State University

● Black Professional of the Year

● The Association of Community College Trustees 2018 Central Region CEO of the Year.

EDUCATION

● Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University

● M.A. from Lehman College

● B.A. from Winston-Salem State University.

● Recipient of two honorary degrees