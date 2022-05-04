School during the Covid Pandemic | Covid Journal

The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over 2 years. It has affected a lot of things. One of these things includes school. Everyone who is in school has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether that be, their school was closed down or having to change to an online school. Some schools have opened back up since the start of the pandemic, but not all schools. Some people who changed to online school because of the pandemic don’t want to go back in person. On the other hand, some people do want to go back in person.

In my experience, a lot of the time I have been at Cuyahoga Community College, it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic. I have only taken two classes in person at Cuyahoga Community College during the pandemic. A reason for this was because not a lot of classes were offered in person. I probably would have taken more in person I they would have offered. It was very strange to go to school and see only a few people in the halls. Especially when you are used to the school being filled with people. When I went to Cuyahoga Community College pre-pandemic, the parking lot was filled with cars. There were tons of people in the school as well. Lots of people were outside of the school too. The people outside of the school were either students studying, or they were residents of the city and would go for a walk. When I had taken classes at Cuyahoga Community College during the pandemic, there were only around five cars in the parking lot. There were not very many people in the school. Adding to that, it was almost weird to see people in the school because of how few people there were. I remember that there wasn’t any staff at the decks all five school days. They were only at the desks for two school days. There were not very many people outside of the school either.

Adding on to that, it was also an adjustment. Not only did I go back to school in person, but there were also restrictions I had to follow. Such as everyone had to wear a mask and social distance. It was an adjustment because you had to talk louder while wearing a mask so people could hear you. You also could not always tell what someone was saying or how they felt. A lot of the time when people talk, if you cannot hear them then you will watch their mouths. With masks on, you cannot do that. Adding to that, you can tell how a person feels by looking at their facial expressions. In class, when everyone was wearing a mask, it was hard to do this. Especially since this was an acting class and when you act you use facial expressions. All of these rules were to keep everyone safe.

Everyone wants things to go back to how they were. With that being said,

everyone wants that to happen safely. As the semesters go on, the campus is opening up more. It is good that places are safely opening back up. I am grateful that I was able to take classes in person during the pandemic.