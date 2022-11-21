LIFE AS A GRAPHIC DESIGN STUDENT AT TRI-C

Tri-C Student’s Artwork / photo: by Izabela Zoga

Life as a graphic design student at Tri-C is a great experience but not easy at all. Tri-c offer many major in creative arts and one of them is Graphic Design. Many students think that register in Creative Art is easy, but it is not true because many of them cannot finish it. In order to become a good artist, besides having a general knowledge, you must have the talent. Art is a genre that cannot be taught, it must come naturally and requires patience, passion, and a lot of hard work in order to be successful.

ri-c Student’s Artwork/ Photo: By Izabela Zoga

Usually, the Graphic Design major at Tri-C touches upon other majors that are part of the Creative Arts, such as Brand Identity, Illustration, Painting, Digital Imaging, Logo design, Packaging Design etc. A student who studies Graphic Design at Tri-C do not have a life because the process from the beginning to the final piece of work requires time and effort.

Tri-c Student’s Artwork/ Photo: By Izabela Zoga

Trr-C Student’s Artwork/ Photo: By Izabela Zoga

The first thing that a graphic designer do is brainstorm, then it is follow by crating the sketches, which can be 10 to 20 sketches and after choosing which one is the best the next step would be working the sketch in Illustrator or Photoshop.

Tri-C Student Artwork/ Photo: by Izabela Zoga

Also, before finalizing the work the student critique one another’s work. The critique is very important for the graphic design and Art majors because helps to take your work in a higher level and find a better solution.

Tri-C Student’s Artwork/ Photo by Izabela Zoga

Graphic Design is definitely one of the most creative jobs and fulfilling. The key of been a successful Graphic designer is to read other people thoughts as well as great communication in order to understand what the client’s idea is exactly.

Tri-C Student’s Artwork/ Photo: by Izabela Zoga

As a conclusion, Choosing Graphic Design as a major at tri-c takes passion, patience, dedication, creation, and a lot of talent.

Tri-C Student’s Artwork/ Photo: Izabela Zoga