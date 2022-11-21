Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s Presidential Scholarship Luncheon

Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s Presidential Scholarship Luncheon

Micheal A. Baston, J.D., Ed.D. President of Tri-C/ Pat Pastore, PNC Bank Regional for Cleveland/ Meagan O’Bryan, President, Cuyahoga Community College/ Patricia Heaton/Christy Paul/Donte Jones Tri-C Student.

Cuyahoga Community College Foundation Presidential Scholarship Luncheon 2022 was held on Thursday, October. 20, 2022 moderated by Christi Paul at Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland presented by PNC. Since 1992, through this foundation Tri-c has raised 22$ million to help student that cannot afford college. The introduction was opened by U.S. National Anthem Members of the Tri-C Vocal Arts Academy Youth Choir, directed by William Henry Caldwell.

Todd Kitchen, President of Easter Campus with Samantha Franco, President of the Student Board of Trust

Michael Baston, J.D., E.D., President of Cuyahoga Community College, Pat Pastore Chairperson, Tri-C Foundation PNC Bank Regional President for Cleveland and Megan O’Bryan President, tri-C Foundation in their speech they thanked all the guests for their participation because their generosity helped to raise over $850,000 in support of scholarships for Tri-c Students. Also, their presence was inspiring, enthusiastic, and full of hope for the bright future of students who continue college at Cuyahoga Community College thanks to the generosity of the donors.

Taiwo Kolawole, President SG, East Campus/ Daniel Morgan part of SG and Activity Board, East Campus/ Larysa Maruski, President of SG. Western Campus

Students who have excelled and contributed to student government and other leadership programs were also invited. One of them is Mr. Donte Jones he is part of the Student Government and Also the President of the Activity Board at Eastern Campus. HE said” Before attending Tri-c, I was working but I felt unfulfilled. If not for tri-c, and its supporters, Scholarship and emergency funds, the opportunity for students like me to pursue our educational goals would not exist.”

Christy Paul/WKYC Anchor/Moderator with Patricia Heaton

The main speaker was Patricia Heaton, Emmy Award-Winning Actress Author, Producer and Philanthropist. She has written several books, including New York Times bestseller Motherhood and Hollywood: How to get a job like mine and Your Second Act: Inspiring stories of Reinvention. Heaton said that her path to success has not been easy at all and of course this was a motivational sentence for all the students who were present in there.