The Beauty of Fall Season

The fall season is slowly but surely becoming my best season. It’s a season of autumn leaves and pumpkin lattes. The leaves change their colors from green to pink, red, yellow, and brown. It looks beautiful to the eyes, but ironically the leaves are bleeding. Due to the fluctuating temperature that comes with cold wind, the weather is not conducive for plant growth therefore, the leave change color and withers.

Photo: By Jane Salifu

As an international student, the fall is an entirely new season for me. Back home we experience two major seasons, which are the rainy season and the Harmattan, or dry season. The rainy is named rainy for obvious reasons; it rains throughout the season, combined with high temperatures. The sun is out hot and low.

Photo: By Jane Salifu

The Harmattan season on the other hand is cold and a lot windier and drier. The cold weather during the Harmattan season is cozy; I do not sweat a lot during the day compared to the rainy season. In the rainy season, due to high temperatures before it begins to precipitate, the moment you are out of the house, you start to sweat profusely, in some cases with sweat dripping down your body, especially if you live in the Northern region.

Photo: By Jane Salifu

Additionally, having to sweat so much can ruin a good outfit, even before the day properly begins. Especially, when you are taking public transport, which gets congested and crowded with other passengers, in such a situation you cannot just wind up the windows to turn up the air conditioner. But during the Harmattan season, it is windy with enough cross ventilation and open windows in public places. In the Harmattan season, events are not interrupted and canceled, which is the norm during the rainy season. Additionally, in the Harmattan

Events are attended seamlessly, without weather interruptions. Hence the guests are not prematurely dismissed. Making Outdoor events on the rise. Furthermore, in the Harmattan season, it is easy to manage the weather condition because I have control when it gets too cold. I can put on a sweater when outside and be comfortable. Similarly, I can use only a blanket when indoors, and I don’t need electricity to turn on the heater, having just a blanket can do the trick.

The fall season reminds me of the Harmattan season because it gets cold around that time, but it never snows. It is also sweater season with cozy days of hot chocolate. I also love the tradition that follows the fall season, the creative Halloween yard art depicting various type sense of humor.

Halloween is also a foreign tradition, which I had never experienced before. With the weather and cultural difference, my college experience is enriched both in class, and out of class, and I love it.