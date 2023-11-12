Hip-Hop Homecoming, Tri-C Earns Heed Award – BLOG

By Johnathon Morris

Delving Deeper into Post-Award Institutional Initiatives

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) has, for the 11th year in succession, been the proud recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award presented by INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. This recognition, while significant, is but a surface indicator of the deep-rooted, systematic efforts to foster inclusivity within the institution’s academic and social frameworks.

In this forthcoming blog series, we aim to provide a close look at the post-award initiatives taken up by Tri-C. Through rigorous analysis, we will explore post award initiatives and strategic pivots made by the institution in the wake of their HEED recognition. We’ll investigate how these new strategies align with the ideals celebrated by the HEED Award, and Tri-C’s mission drawing clear parallels between community values and the Tri-C’s values.

Beyond mere exposition, this series serves a dual purpose: to offer thorough understanding of Tri-C’s approach to diversity and inclusivity, and to present a replicable model for institutions striving for similar accolades. Join us as we embark on this journey, shedding light on the precise mechanisms driving Tri-C’s commitment to diversity in the realm of higher education.

From September 13 to 15, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) hosted “Hip Hop Homecoming” at Tri-C Metropolitan Campus in Cleveland, OH to mark the 50th anniversary of the Hip Hop genre. Orchestrated by the collaborative efforts of the Tri-C Creative Arts Department, Student Engagement, and the Black American Council, the event was a synthesis of academic exploration and cultural representation allowing for an increase in engagement between the communities within the focus area, and Tri-C students.

The academic facet was prominently showcased through master classes. DJ KNYCE and DJ Step One from the Soundbender Institute provided an analytical breakdown on “The Beat of Hip-Hop.” Concurrently, DJ Phatty Banks offered a chronological exploration on “The Evolution of Hip-Hop.”

Supplementing the academic sessions, Tri-C hosted an event called the “90’s Hip Hop Block Party” in the Metro Campus Courtyard. The live broadcasting segment, managed by Z107.9, incorporated live performance soundtracks, dance party audio mixing, karaoke, and a ’90s fashion contest. Volunteer engagement was tracked quantitatively, with a point-based system linked to BAC’s graduation score and scholarship eligibility criteria. Each hour of volunteered service was algorithmically converted to a point range of 1-5, with a cumulative requirement of 20 points for BAC’s accolades.

In sum, the “Hip Hop Homecoming” event at Tri-C was a technical amalgamation of structured interactive modules, synchronized cultural events, and beneficial reward systems, embodying the institution’s core mission of promoting quality education within a diverse cultural framework.