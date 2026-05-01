By: Myron Lee Dyson

Tri-C Day is an annual celebration day of current students and alumni, bringing up all accomplishments of clubs one has been involved in, honor scholars of Phi Theta Kappa or PSI Beta, or any other scholarships and societies, as well as academic accomplishments. These events took place across all campuses on Friday, April 16th, 2026. On the Metro campus, where I attended the celebration that day, they had the student government packing lunches in boxes to deliver them to local homeless shelters across Cleveland, and ice cream was given out to students participating in Tri-C Day.

The student government packed all the lunches, but the student life Director (Nache N Jones) and other staff delivered them to local Homeless shelters in the greater Cleveland area. Student government voting was held there, and various clubs’ tables were set up: Entrepreneurship club, Active Minds, Help Is Here and other student resources tables. One of the activities was to write a positive word on a card and hang it on the tree that they had next to the table to grow the tree of positivity. A lot of Tri-C merchandise, like hoodies, t-shirts, cups, and other accessories, was raffle prizes.

There were plenty of fun activities to do on Tri-C Day at each campus. The ice cream event on the Metro campus took place from 12 to 1 pm in the food court area. From the Metro campus I proceeded to the alumni event hosted by the West campus, which also had various activities. The alumni event at the West campus was from 5pm until 7pm.

Trivia and mini games were combined with networking opportunities for current students to connect with alumni here. There were features such as a photo booth and a live student jazz band. Alumni were engaged in a bingo-like game: they needed to share facts about their student life, for example, what major they were pursuing as a Tri-C student, or whether they played any sports or participated in extracurricular activities, such as student government, clubs, societies, etc. The alumni had to check off different tasks until they got bingo; then their name was entered into a drawing for Tri-C merchandise. Th cuisine there was astronomical; there were dishes from different cultures, and every dietary restriction was taken into consideration, including healthy choices. It shows how versatile Tri-C is and how it cares for its students, staff, alumni, and donors both on Tri-C Day and beyond.

Because of the generosity of 1534 donors, on the 10th Tri-C Day became a record-breaking day. $343,270 was raised to support scholarships and programs for the college’s students. The day was a tremendous success and a powerful celebration of community, opportunity, and students. The data was provided by Megan O’Bryan, President, Tri-C Founder, and VP of Resource Development of Cuyahoga Community College.