Editorial: Tri-C’s New Sexual Offense Policy Protects Returning Violent Offenders

Offenders Still In Our Classrooms

BY: Tracy Hudson, Metro Editor-in-Chief

Despite the reenactment of the policy attended to address sex offenders who wanted to go to Tri-C, some offenders including those convicted of rape are still able to attend. The policy has made provisions under which a sex offender can still attend the college.

The Voice followed up on an article previously written to see if the new policy adapted June 2015 has been implemented and if it’s working.

The Student Sexual Offense and Child Victim Offense Admission and Reporting Policy was enacted Spring 2016. It requires all students to self-report. However, the admission and reporting procedures are different for new students and returning/re-enrolling students.

The procedure states, “New Students Having Tier II, Tier III, Pre-AWA Sexual Predator Status or Crimes Against Minors: New students applying to the College who have been convicted of a sexual offense felony and who have been given Tier II, Tier III status, Pre-AWA sexual predator status and/or have been convicted of a crime against a minor, as reported by the applicable governing body, will not be admitted to the college.”

Returning and re-enrolling students having the same offenses prior to Spring 2016 have been grandfathered in per the policy. They have a different set a rules to adhere to.

View Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Sexual Offense and Child Victim Admission Reporting Policy and the Sexual Offense Felony Admission and Reporting Procedure below.

Maria Stewart, student at Tri-C’s metro campus said, “if the returning and new students have been charged with the same offenses, they should have to abide by the same set of rules. Why is one student considered safer because you already attend Tri-C? We have programs for high school students, their safety should be considered first.”

After researching and finding out the policy is not working the way it suppose to, John Horton, Media Relations Manager, was contacted.

According to a statement from Horton, “there are a couple of returning students who are permitted to continue their studies under the policy, enrolled at the college prior to the Spring 2016 semester who were inadvertently left off the notification list for the new policy. The college is in the process of contacting them and will develop an academic plan and appropriate restrictions in accordance with the policy.”

What’s next will self-reporters inadvertently forget to self-report? Because how would anyone know considering the policy is just that, “self-report.”

The Voice was hoping to report that Tri-C’s new policy has made the campus a safe place to earn an education. Maybe, they will get it right the next time.