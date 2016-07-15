TRI-C PREPARES FOR THE RNC

By Tracy Hudson, Metro Campus Editor-in-Chief

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will be in Cleveland to officially nominate its presidential candidate and Tri-C has opened its doors to events surrounding the 2016 convention which is scheduled to take place inside the Quicken Loans Arena July 18-21.

This historical event is expected to bring an estimated 50,000 visitors to the city of Cleveland.

The RNC will be the second event to bring national focus to our city this summer. In June, the Cleveland Cavaliers drew an estimated one million fans downtown to celebrate their championship season in a parade.

According to the RNC’s website, “there will be approximately 1,200 ancillary events throughout the week that will take place at local venues and attractions.” Visitors will also have an opportunity to enjoy the city’s newly redesigned Public Square.

Tri-C is having three events during RNC week that are open to students and employees of the college. They will be held at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center in the Ford Room (2500 East 22nd Street). If you are interested in attending any of the events, contact Sandy Kish Jordan (Sandy.Kish-Jordan@tri-c.edu) for detailed information. Other private events are also being held on the Metro Campus.

As a result of the traffic restrictions, in person/onsite classes have been cancelled during the convention at Tri-C’s Metropolitan Campus, the Unified Technologies Center (UTC) or the Advanced Technology Training Center (ATTC).

Some areas of the Metro’s campus parking lot will be completely blocked off and some entrance areas will be controlled by Campus Police and Security Services (CPSS).

The RNC will have an impact on the traffic downtown and the surrounding areas from road closures, re-routes, parking bans, and security zones.

RTA’s says it will operate and “enhanced services on several modes, such as rail, the Health Line, and downtown trolleys to try to ease congestion.”

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters and thousands of Trump supporters will be in and around the “Q”. In an attempt to prevent the violence that has occurred recently at some of Trump events, law enforcement has vamped up their presence.

According to Cleveland.com, “police have divided downtown into four quadrants. The 500 Cleveland police officers and thousands of outside officers will be split between those quadrants. If officers see a situation unfolding that threatens the safety of someone or property damage, they are expected to respond immediately.”

The Voice will keep you updated on the daily events as they unfold at the RNC.

Here is information on the events open to the public:

Cuyahoga Community College has partnered with other organizations on three events during the Republican National Convention that are open to students and employees of the College. These will be held in the Ford Room at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center (2500 E. 22nd Street). Each are detailed below. All are free but it is required that you register no later than noon on Friday, July 15th by emailing Sandy Kish Jordan (Sandy.Kish-Jordan@tri-c.edu.) Space is limited so RSVP as soon as possible!

UNCONVENTIONAL CONVENTIONS WITH REV. OTIS MOSS

Monday, July 18th 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Join Hampton University students and learn about Unconventional Conventions from Reverend Otis Moss. The students will be visiting Cleveland for the Republican National Convention and have requested that Rev. Moss address the group. RSVP to Sandy.Kish-Jordan@tri-c.edu no later than noon on Friday, July 15th.

WHAT IT TAKES TO RUN FOR OFFICE

Monday, July 18th 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Running Start in collaboration with The Washington Center, Tri-C and Baldwin Wallace U. invites you to learn about ”What It Takes To Run For Office”. RSVP to Sandy.Kish-Jordan@tri-c.edu no later than noon on Friday, July 15th.

COLLEGE PROMISE CAMPAIGN FILM & FORUM

Wednesday, July 20th 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

College Promise, The Washington Center & Tri-C are hosting a lunch, a film produced by students and alumni of the College of Southern Nevada and a panel discussion on Community College Access. The film, No Greater Odds, celebrates the impact of community college on five students who have faced various personal, economic, and academic challenges. A panel discussion will follow the film. RSVP to Sandy.Kish-Jordan@tri-c.edu no later than noon on Friday, July 15th.