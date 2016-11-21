Tri-C Paralegal Program

By: Matthew J. Albright, West Contributing Writer

Cuyahoga Community College plays a significant role in preparing students for employment in legal positions. The goal of Tri-C’s Paralegal Program is to make its graduates the very best paralegals, who will in the highest demand among attorneys in our area. One lawyer from a prominent Cleveland-area law firm told me that he hosted 20 paralegal students for their practicum assignment and spoke highly of their work and the quality of the program.

The newest development for paralegal students at Tri-C is the formation of a paralegal student club, much like the many student clubs already in place: The Paralegal Professionals Organization (PPO). Charter members are putting the final touches on the Constitution and planning fundraising and educational opportunities for the winter and spring months. The PPO exists to provide fellowship, support and continuing education for current students and alumni of the Paralegal Program. Some of our future events may even be open to the whole Tri-C community.

The goals and objectives of the PPO, as defined by the Constitution are to:

“Provide an official voice through which paralegal student’s opinions may be expressed; provide the means whereby paralegal students may gain experience and responsibility; foster awareness of the paralegal student’s position on the campus, as well as within the local, state, national, legal, business and international communities.”

There are a number of challenges to navigate while pursuing a paralegal degree or certificate: class scheduling, resume preparation, job searches, the practicum assignment, discerning the right area of law one might want to specialize in, and gaining the knowledge and experience necessary to be a successful paralegal. The PPO is a place where students can discuss their questions and their experiences and find colleagues who are here to support each other. We also plan to provide speakers who will explore topics related to law and society for the benefit of students and the broader Tri-C community.

If you are reading this as a new paralegal student or as someone still searching for the right career path and the law is something you are interested in, feel free to stop by one of our meetings and meet experienced paralegal students. If you have been accepted as a student in the Paralegal Program, we invite and encourage you to become a voting member of the PPO and to enjoy the benefits of membership and the fellowship of our organization.

The paralegal profession is an important and rewarding career. The Paralegal Professionals Organization at Tri-C has been formed to foster career-building opportunities and networking for paralegal students. We look forward to growing and achieving success together and we welcome the participation of all paralegal students.

For more information about membership and meeting times, please contact Jodi Barron, PPO President at S01131407@acad.tri-c.edu.