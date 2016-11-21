Melanie Roncone, Alumna of Tri-C

By: Morgan Bush, Metro Staff Writer

Life is always by chance or the chance you let go……..

Melanie Roncone is an author and a former Tri-C student. She took her core classes at Tri-C then transferred to Kent State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and English.

Roncone writes under a pen name, Romarin Demetri. There is a large significance in her own creative way she ties herself into a series of books as the main character.

When Demetri was a little girl, she said while giggling, “it was a good memory. I would take pieces of paper and write stories on them making my own little books.”

She didn’t know back then she would be using her creative mind to make her dreams of publishing books come true. While she was earning a degree, she was writing her first book. Her timing had to have essence because she was determined to fly. Her desire kept growing stronger and she remained focused. Discouragement peeked in on her from time to time. But never let the greatest fiction story ever told “FEAR” in.

A Mirror Among Shattered Glass is Demetri first book in the Supernatural London Underground series was published on June 4, 2016. The next book in the series, The Frost Bloom Garden, will be published on December 1, 2016.

Her books originates from her love for Urban Fantasy. Her new book takes place in real history. She incorporates the first female serial killer in historic placing in London, England where she has the book set to take place in.

One monumental thing that Romarin said was, “love what you do.”