Hall of Fame: CHRIS DENARI

By: Tracy Hudson, Metro Editor-in-Chief

Professor John Kerezy’s long-time friend, Chris Denari, volunteered his personal time to meet with Tri-C students interested in journalism and/or broadcasting at the Quicken Loans Arena before broadcasting the Pacers vs. Cavs game to share his experience about his career path. The Cleveland Cavs was generous for letting the students see the areas where the media work during the NBA games at the “Q”.

Denari is the television play-by-play sports announcer for the Indiana Pacers. He has served as a radio and TV announcer for WNBA’s Indiana Fever, member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Network and the list goes on.

“Network, find a champion, somebody to believe in you is extremely important,” says Denari. They can recognize your best qualities. When someone knows you and what you can do, they can connect you with opportunities. Also, having the moral support of someone you respect can be encouraging and help keep you motivated.

Tri-C students learned success is about dedication. You have to be passionate about your chosen career because you will enjoy what you’re doing and you will be determined and committed to giving your all to achieve your goals. Professor Kerezy stated, “if your heart isn’t in it, it won’t last.”

Denari’s dedication has lead him to be inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. “You have to have a great work ethic. I work as hard as I can because I know other people would love to have my job,” says Denari.

Denari puts in several hours to prepare for every game and he enjoys every minute of it. He shared with the students the color-coded chart he creates to quickly reference information about each player on both teams. He is adamant about due diligence and do your homework.

It was an amazing and unforgettable experience for Tri-C students to receive educational and career advice from a professional broadcaster touring the media courtside command center while watching LeBron James practicing on the court preparing for the game against the Pacers.