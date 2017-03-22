BLACK AMERICAN COUNCIL PRESENTS AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE THINK TANK

By: Isa Moore, Metro Staff Writer



Coming to our Metro Campus on March 22, 2017 is the ‘African American Male Think Tank’. Professor Terry Web and Jacques Smith from the Black American Council decided to put together an event that would teach Black males how to manage their money. There will be a panel of four people: Tracy Dowe (Wells Fargo), Professor Johnie Reed (Business Professor), and two other unnamed panelists. The event is themed ‘Managing Money for Wealth’. The panel will be open to questions from the audience and there will be discussion topics such as: The importance of saving money, how we spend money and why do we…etc.

Although the focus and targeted audience will be African-American males, it is common knowledge that a lot of students and civilians need advice on money management, so all are welcomed. From just a short interview I had with Jacques Smith, I have learned a few great tips on saving money so I anticipate this will be an informative event. Specifically, he mentioned a “rainy day fund’” which is basically money saved for times when your regular income isn’t so regular. This event should have a very strong impact on every individual personally as they will offer one-on-one sessions with the panelists.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about the importance of managing your income. The event will be on March 22, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Metro Campus Theatre. If you would like more information about the event, call 216-987-4527.