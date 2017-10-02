Healthy Eating on a Student Budget

By Elizabeth Gadus, West Campus Staff Writer

If you’re like me, you’re low on cash and big on appetite. I usually hit the snack machines or grab something like fries or pizza from the cafeteria when I get hungry. As a result, I’ve gained weight and haven’t really saved money.

Most Cuyahoga Community College students live at home with their parents. Even though food is available to them there, they prefer not to carry it along, instead seeking out a quick lunch from the cafeteria or vending machines. It’s not only expensive–it’s also unhealthy.

Food Banks on each Tri-C campus supply various items for students living on their own and families in need. You can apply in your campus’ Student Life Office. Remember to bring your Tri-C ID! (For more information about Tri-C’s Food Banks, check out the article by Dylan Doyle.)

One of the best ways to eat healthy on a small budget is to pack a lunch. Using your own resources not only prevents financial decay, it also allows you to create healthy snacks or meals you like that don’t eat up your budget.

Here are some suggestions:

●Pita wrap (instead of bread)

●Fresh fruit and veggies

●Salad with veggies, cheese, and meat (Try it with your

favorites! It can be quite tasty.)

●Nuts, if you want something salty

●Raisins and other dried fruits (in moderation)

●Water or juice instead of pop

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated if you maintain a simple menu created by you!