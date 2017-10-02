By Michelle Smith, Westshore Campus Staff Writer and Student Government President

Be the change you want to see on campus. Student Government is available for students to express the need for changes they want to see on and around their campus. It’s the voice of the student body.

The Student Government of Westshore Campus meets at the alcove in the front of Corporate College West (CCW), across from the security desk, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays. All are welcome to join and participate.

Michele Smith, President; Nathaniel Bevington, Vice President; Barbie Robertson, Secretary; and Adolphe Musanga, Treasurer, are here to advocate for you to the administration of Cuyahoga Community College. Please feel free to verbalize any concerns you have to your Student Government.

Additionally, the Student Food Pantry at CCW is looking for non-perishable food items. If you are in need of a meal, please don’t hesitate to inquire at the Student Engagement Office in CCW-100.

This semester, the Student Government of Westshore Campus is planning many different activities to help engage the student body. Feel free to attend all of them! Look for announcements in The Voice and around campus.