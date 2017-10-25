A poem by Rose Reichard, Metro Campus Staff Writer

What’s with people these days?

Picking on the innocent

Always putting them down

Who will stand up to those people?

Who will fight back and help the weak?

Who will stop this hate?

Is this our true human nature?

Will we always stand to the side and watch stuff happen?

We need to take a stand

Who will hold the innocent as they cry?

Who will tend to the wounds of the fallen?

Who will stop this hate?

From bullying, the innocent hurt themselves

They’re cutting wrists, hanging themselves

Is this the innocents’ doing, or the bullies?

Please, someone make them stop.

Who will help?

Who will stop this hate?