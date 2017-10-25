Surviving Hurricane Irma

By Tracy Dawn, West Campus Associate Editor

To say Hurricane Irma was devastating is an understatement. Florida residents were urged to evacuate in all parts of the state. Some people were unable to leave, living a nightmare while they were forced to stay and “wait it out.”

“The first thing that was depleted was gas and water,” said Laura Marie, a resident of Pompano Beach near Fort Lauderdale. “So, no gas, no water, at least eight days prior [to thehurricane].”

“On the seventh day, food was limited, and the hurricane hadn’t even hit yet,” Marie said. Marie had to stay due to work priorities. She had very little gas to make it to work or anywhere else, for that matter. She, like many residents who couldn’t leave, had to buy supplies to barricade herself inside her home. Then, the waiting game began.

The emergency alarm resonated through residents’ ears. Even though she was feeling powerless and frightened, Laura knew she had to protect herself and her dog. Laura recalls hearing the alarms and not knowing what was going to happen next.

“The jolt of panic that came over me each time, thinking, ‘Okay, this is it,’” she said. “I’d jump out of bed, grab the dog, and hide… wait a few minutes, check if the coast was clear, and repeat this all night, never knowing if this was the moment I would get wrecked, and bracing for it.”

The night was over and the hurricane had passed. Laura, like most, felt lucky not to have been hit as hard as they could have been. Electricity was out for over a week in most areas, but Comcast Cable sent in drones to offer free wifi to people, and Verizon Wireless gave free data and unlimited calls to their customers.