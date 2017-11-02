SOCCER: Tri-C Earns a Win Against Ancilla, but Loses to Schoolcraft

By Brendan Madden, West Campus Staff Writer

Cuyahoga Community College’s men’s soccer team, the Challengers, won a hard-fought victory against Ancilla College on September 24 with a final score of 2-1.

At the end of the first half, it looked as if Ancilla College had this one in the bag. But, as Head Soccer Coach

Anderson put it, “We didn’t work as hard as we needed to in the first half, but we were able to bring it back, and that’s all that matters in the end.”

The Challengers then played against Schoolcraft College for the second and last time this season. Unfortunately, like the last time Tri-C went against Schoolcraft (which ended with a 0-4 loss for Tri-C), this game ended with a crushing loss of 0-6. But Coach Anderson remains optimistic for the last month of this season.