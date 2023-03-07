Tri-C 2023 46th Annual Celebration of the Life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tri-C 2023 46th Annual Celebration of the Life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is a program that is sponsored every year by Cuyahoga Community College to honor and remember the legacy that Dr. Martin Luther King left behind. Dr. Michael Baston, the President of Cuyahoga Community College was the first that opened the program. He said that “I am proud that I have been chosen the 5th president of Cuyahoga Community College and today we are going to introduce you to some of the talented students in this program. We have for you an inspiring speaker and wonderful performances.” The Celebration continued with the “Contemporary Youth Orchestra” which gave a beautiful classical music performance.

Musician on Martin Luther King Day – Image by Izabela Zoga

Contemporary Youth Orchestra on Martin Luther King Day – Image by Izabela Zoga

Student leaders were asked to submit an essay based on the quote of Dr. Martin Luther King “ The time is always right to do what’s right”. Two students were chosen to share their thoughts on this celebration. The first student speaker was Alejandro Ozuna a 2022 Tri-c graduate student. He said: “I am inspired by Dr. King by using my voice to speak out on this type of issue. As a graduate of Tri-c as well as a current Student in the Conflict Resolution and Peace studies programs, I believe that I have an obligation to raise questions and encouraged dialog and we can do that in a nonviolent way”.

Dr. Baston on Martin Luther King Day – Image by Izabela Zoga

Alejandro Ozuna & Tariq Salti Student at Tri-c – Image by Izabela Zoga

The second student speaker was Tariq Salti a Muslim with Palestinian roots. He said “ To me means either do it or you don’t. When standing for what is right it takes courage, strength willingness to stand against the odds. One moment may change so much but so little. If you waiting for the time to be right, the time just may never be”.

Pastor Marvin L.Winans – Image by Izabela Zoga

Pastor Marvin L. Winans is the founder and pastor of Perfecting Church, one of Detroit’s most famous congregations. In addition to his ministry, he is a grammy award-winning artist and a member of the legendary gospel quartet dewine. He gave an extremely beautiful and entertaining performance for the audience.