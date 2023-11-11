Reflections—End of Semester – Blog

Reflections—End of Semester

By Erin Vanderkarr

I cannot believe there are only a couple of weeks left of my classes this semester. For me, this semester has flown by fast. I am taking five classes this semester and it has been a lot on my plate, but I am enjoying the things that I am learning.

I am realizing my dream of indulging in and learning about music production. Last summer I took Digital Audio Theory which was an introductory class on Pro-Tools. I had Pro-Tools on my computer, but I never knew how to use it until I came to Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). This semester I am learning in-depth about Pro-Tools with my class Digital Audio Mixing which is the continuation class for Digital Audio Theory. Digital Audio Mixing goes more in-depth with Pro-Tools software and how to use its features. I can now work on my own songs using Pro-Tools software.

In another class, I am learning how to solder a mic cable together, which has been difficult but interesting. I am having fun trying to do it and it is an important skill to have if a mic cable falls apart (which has happened). Besides that, I am also taking a Location Recording class in which I am learning about different microphone setups and how they affect sound. I have been given interesting assignments, such as recording a podcast with high-quality audio at a place where I have never recorded before.

I am grateful for the time I was able to spend in the studios within the Creative Arts Center at Tri-C and all the opportunities Tri-C has given me going through the Recording Arts & Technology (RAT) program. When I first entered the program, I felt like I barely knew anything, but I feel like I have come a long way even though there is more to come down the road.