The Tri-C Classical Piano Series

By Erin Vanderkarr

Mahani Teave, a pianist from Easter Island, Chile performed as a part of the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) classical piano series. Her performance took place at the Cleveland Museum of Art, in the Gartner Auditorium, on October 22, 2023. The compilation of the 12 pieces Teave played, titled “Keyboard Odyssey” filled the room with sound even though there was just one instrument sitting center stage. The Gartner Auditorium is a beautiful space with great acoustics, which complimented Teave’s strong and stately performance.

Teave performed pieces from the following artists: Ancestral Rapa Nui/Jose Miguel Tobar (he a Hotu Matu’a), Alejandro Arevalo (Suite Rapa Nui), Fredric Chopin (Nocturne Op.9 No.1, Etude, Op. 10 No. 12, etc. Etc.), Franz Liszt (Ballade, No.2 in B Minor), Sergei Rachmaninoff (Moment Musical, Op.16 No.1, Moment Musical, Op 16. No.4).

The next performance features Lang Lang who is an acclaimed international pianist on April 29, 2024 – tickets are available starting January 15, 2024. Lang Lang’s performance, aptly titled “101 Pianists” will feature the beauty and social nature of the piano. It will be a unique and interesting performance as 100 young local pianists will be featured in addition to Lang Lang. Seeing all the young pianists perform together will be an inspiring and unique experience.

The Tri-C classical piano series takes place at the Metro campus auditorium and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Lang Lang’s performance will take place at the Metro Campus Auditorium which will provide a great opportunity to see the performance along with exploring all that the campus has to offer. Attending the upcoming performance at the Cleveland Museum of Art will be a great chance to check out a few exhibits in the museum.

In addition to highlighting Taeve’s talent, the Tri-C classical piano series features artists ranging from critically acclaimed performers to younger “rising stars.” Performers that have played the Tri-C classical piano series include Jean-Marc Luisada, Maxim Lando, and Mahani Teave.

The series of performances is free, and tickets can be obtained by visiting (https://www.tri-c.edu/arts-and-entertainment/tri-c-presents/classical-piano-series.html).