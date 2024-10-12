Hip Hop and Higher Education

by Emmanuel Harvey

Tri-C Metro Campus became a hotspot for hungry scholars, high school field trips, helpful employees and departments, and of course hip hop, line dances and performances during Hip Hop Homecoming 2024. As a celebration of 51 years of hip hop, performers old and new hit the stage, showing us charisma, energy, and lyricism.

Walking through the resource fair and the courtyard, the question on everyone’s mind is who Tri-C would bring out to represent hip hop. When eventgoers were asked about their requested artists, many wanted Megan Thee Stallion, one of 2024’s biggest hip-hop artists. She released her first independent album, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 200 and her tour sold out nationally and overtook Hot Girl Summer by Chelsie. She also says that her story of receiving her bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University in 2021 is what makes her truly inspiring.

Who else was being talked about during Hip Hop Homecoming? Sexyy Red, Mitski, and GloRilla, some of today’s hottest rappers were high on the list, showcasing the female rap takeover of 2024. Some spoke on the wordplay and lyricism in their lyrics. “Don’t play with my [girls],” says second-year LaTasha. “Come on ladies, we got this!” Kendrick Lamar was a top pick amongst the guys but waiting for the return of Cleveland legend Krazie Bone brought a wave of energy and excitement for Clevelanders.

In fact, any students came for the Krazie Bone cameo, free food, and engagement opportunities. “We wanted to see what’s going on campus and what they’re bringing out,” said s Mitchell, a first year student standing with a group of her girlfriends. Some were looking their way which revealed another interest that brought scholars who were looking to make new friends and connections. “I’m here for the shorties,” student athlete James unapologetically uttered. His teammates agreed, “we’re here for the vibes.”

While some are looking for someone to match pajamas with come Christmas, high schoolers came on field trips, eager to “see what the school has to offer,” said William a student at Cleveland School of Digital Arts. His classmates agreed although they’re not too familiar with hip hop. When asked who their favorite hip hop artists are, they said SZA, Michael Jackson, and Lady Gaga. But there were happy to be outside of classrooms and looking at potential options for their academic future.

As employees offered information to students and the food table traffic stretched halfway across the courtyard, Tri-C, for a moment, became a mecca of hip hop in academia. An often-debated topic that ping-pongs on larger societal issues, is the perception that hip hop is beneath intelligence or literature. It begs the question as students throw away their plates, grab their free t-shirt and head to the next class or their car, where does the connection go? Can hip hop become more than a soundtrack for a social event and have some foothold in English classes or critical thinking courses? Maybe that’s a conversation to be had during next semester. But for now, as Z107.9 packs up shop, raffle winners are announced and the food trays are emptied, everyone is enjoying a moment of togetherness on a college campus that seldom sees a party like this.