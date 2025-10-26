By Dillon Scott

Tri-C’s Hip-Hop Homecoming this year was a free two day event being hosted by the Metro Campus downtown. This event was open to both the general public as well as Tri-C students. The purpose of the Hip-Hop Homecoming is to gather those who love to vibe outwith tunes of the genre. This year’s homecoming also included a plethora of activities to participate in. These range from things like a film showing to professionals providing insight as to the way the hip-hop industry is run. If you love hip-hop this was definitely the place to be!!



The first Day of the event consisted of a somewhat short screening of the film Hip Hop and the White House. This film was about how hip-hop’s origins grew from being popular in urban communities to being more widespread and generally mainstream. It also detailed how the genre’s journey had coincided with politics from the 70s all the way to the present day. This film was accompanied with free snacks and merchandise. There was also plenty of time where students intermingled and got to know other attendees. Overall, day one of the event was quite enjoyable.



The event especially ramped up going into the second day. In collaboration with the very locally well known radio station WENZ 107.9 FM, a block party was held on Metro’s campus. This was more officially referred to as Hip-Hop Block Party. This day was as the name suggests.. A PARTY!



This party featured a special live performance by Grammy Award-Winner Krayzie Bone. As well as this there were performances by other local artists. It was generally just a good time. Just like the first, the second day included food, prizes, and a selfie station. Attendees of the two day event made the most of their time.



While the word “Homecoming” may be reminiscent of high school, Tri-C’s Hip Hop Homecoming was significantly larger both in scale and enjoyability. There was good music, an electric atmosphere, and a crowd of smiling faces. Here’s hoping that Tri-C is able to continue this trend with following dances.