A Note on  “A Day With” Project 

By: Joyce Manuella Tagne

Did you know that stories are older than writing? Before social media and even before socialization, people bonded over stories, stories of their experiences, and stories they were told. Two Tri-C students, Valeria and Joyce, understood the power that lies in storytelling and decided to create an ongoing project that would capture the uniquely beautiful stories of our Tri-C family and share them in the form of captivating interviews, recorded and posted on social media, as well as written in our cherished newsletter, “The Voice”.

And so,

Dearest Gentle Reader,

Let me introduce you to the story of the season.

While this publication may not concern itself with scandal or gossip, it does bring forward something equally compelling: stories. Hidden within the walls of our very own college are individuals’ journeys, passions, and perspectives that often go unnoticed. Most days, we pass by classmates, staff, and professors without considering the winding paths that brought them here, and these stories precisely deserve to break out of the shadows and catch the spotlight.

It is with great delight that I introduce a new initiative, conceived by two students determined to transform the way we see one another. “A Day With…” is a video series dedicated to interviewing members of our college community, faculty, staff, and diamond students. The bigger picture? To foster connection, a sense of care, and those invaluable threads of mentorship that make college more than just a place to earn credits.

But before we speak further of the interviews themselves, let us turn to the origins of this bright idea, to share the project’s story first.

Valeria and Joyce, both international students at Tri-C, and the authors of the project, arrived in the United States to pursue their education. Like almost every other international student, they initially sought a sense of belonging. Their focus was on fitting in and finding their place for the first time. But the more involved they became in college activities and organizations, the busier they became, the more they felt at home. Something shifted when, instead of just asking “How can we get by?” they started wondering: What can we bring to the table?

Through their participation in various events and organizations, they encountered countless people with uniquely inspiring and diverse stories. Soon, a thought emerged: What if everyone could hear these stories too?

And, with support from classmates and plenty of late-night brainstorming, the “A Day With…” project took shape.

Each month, someone from Tri-C sits down for a conversation that dives into both their work and their life outside of it. The series is not just about introductions. It is about helping us see the wide variety of experiences hiding in plain sight and building a culture where people feel valued for who they are, not just what they do.

The first interview, back in April, featured Dr. Timeka Rashid, our Vice President of Student Affairs for the entire college. What I loved about the interview was how genuine the conversation felt. At the beginning, Dr. Rashid shared her standard work routine and strategy hidden in every part of it: connecting students with opportunities in athletics, cultivating leadership programs, and building support services. She described how her focus is always on bringing people together, being a deep analyst of people and things. She revealed being inspired to create a campus experience that goes beyond academics and makes a real impact on everyone involved.



But it was not just her title or job that stood out to me. Dr. Rashid shared tidbits of her personal life that added color and depth. She talked about her love for fishing, her fondness for concerts and documentaries, and her curiosity for exploring all corners of Cleveland. From the shorelines of Lake Erie to neighborhoods like Detroit Shoreway and Shaker Square, she finds meanings and connections in the world right outside her door. I was happily surprised to learn she’s a Clevelander, and even after having lived elsewhere, she decided to return home. Her appreciation for the city reminds me that there are hidden treasures everywhere, if we bother to look. And beyond all that, Dr. Rashid is a mother, pouring time and love into memories with her two sons.



When asked for advice, she did not complicate things. Her words? “Start where you are and say yes” – sounds simple, but the power is real. She recommended stepping outside our comfort zones, even if it means pushing ourselves sometimes. Whether it is attending a campus event, joining a club, or simply striking up a new conversation, all those little leaps are instruments for building confidence beyond academics for a lifetime. The goal is continuous action-based growth. Growth comes from the willingness to try, even before you feel ready, and sometimes, just saying yes opens doors you did not even know were there.



This resonated with me. College presents us with a maze of opportunities, but it is easy to feel intimidated or unsure of where to begin. Dr. Rashid’s perspective encourages us to let go of the idea that we have to have it all figured out. The real beginning is in showing up, being open, and letting our curiosity lead. It is about letting yourself discover what you are capable of only by taking that first step.



“A Day With…” is not just a video series. It is an open invitation to listen and to really hear the people who share this campus with us. It asks us to notice those around us and recognize that every person has a story worth telling. Maybe that is what community is about: weaving together all these lived experiences, big and small, until we see each other as more than just strangers in the hallway.



If this piques your curiosity, I urge you to check out the full interview on YouTube. I deliberately left out some great moments so you can experience them firsthand. Dive in. Enjoy it. Let yourself be inspired.



Maybe, after watching, you will feel prompted to share your own journey, too. If you want to add your voice or story, reach out to The Voice, and your experience could be the next one illuminating our campus community.



My hope is that reading this and watching the interview will move you to get involved, let your strengths shine, and see the sky not as the limit, but just the start. Your story matters as part of the evolving narrative of our college.

And so, dearest gentle reader, I encourage you to tune in, to engage, and perhaps, to see your own place within this ever-evolving story.

Yours truly,

A Fellow Observer