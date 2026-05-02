Would you like to meet a celebrity?

By: Verona Mahilet

What if I told you that there is a great opportunity to meet a former NBA player at Tri-C? Who is he? How would you? And how did I meet him for the first time, and then the second time?

He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2006 and played seven seasons in the NBA. Have you already guessed his name? His breakout performance came during the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, where he was able to score 31 points in Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons, helping his team, the Cavaliers, to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. I believe you might have an idea now, but if not, let me name him. It’s Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

As one might expect, his success did not start in the NBA; it began long before I was born, during his high school years. During this period, he entered his name in his school’s history as he led his team to a state championship with a 31- 4 record. After graduating from high school, he entered the University of Texas. There, he became the first freshman in the program’s history to lead the team in scoring! That moment probably became the one defined every further day of his career, based on consistency and determination. Beyond athletics, Gibson was also a member of the National Honor Society, demonstrating a commitment to both academic and personal excellence.

After studying his background, we all agree that it makes perfect sense that Tri-C invite this man to enhance the community. His presence at TRI-C today is more than just symbolic; it feels like inspiration for students starting and developing their own athletic paths, the road of discipline, talent, and perseverance. As we move toward the question of how you could meet him, I would like to share the reason for his presence with us today. It is simple: he is taking on a new role as General Manager of the Athletic and Recreation Center at Cuyahoga Community College, also known as our Tri-C.

He came here with the vision and the mission. My reference is the interview he gave at 330toGo (can be found on Facebook [video source]). His vision is to create opportunities for student-athletes who may have been overlooked in today’s changing sports environment.

He explains in his interview that with the rise of NIL deals and the transfer portal, many young players feel left behind, especially those who do not immediately receive offers from major programs. In response to this situation, he has come to an agreement with our dear President, Dr. Baston, to make Tri-C a place to rewrite that narrative. His vision is to build a program that combines athletics, academics, and personal development, giving students one or two additional years to grow, not only as athletes, but as individuals. This is the beauty of this project: creating a pathway where students can develop their skills and eventually transition to larger programs.

I personally was able to witness his work with youth as I participated in the Monday Metro Mixer March Madness event on March 30th. While I couldn’t attend the entire event, I was lucky to witness his play toward the end. He was engaging in a shooting mini-game with one student, and I could see how supportive he was, balancing seriousness, offering meaningful feedback, and maintaining a playful atmosphere to keep the student engaged. So, if you would like to meet him, even if you are not directly part of his vision, don’t hesitate to attend Metro Student Life events related to the Recreation Center. And if you are lucky enough to be selected as a member of the President’s Society, I believe this meeting will not be long in coming.

Personally, I am not an extreme fan. I admire people for their hard work, skills, and performance, but it is difficult for me to idealize them, especially when my only knowledge of their character comes only from narratives I hear from afar. That’s why I did not expect myself to react the way I did when I realized I had met “Booby Gibson” for the first time. Up until now, I am still laughing at myself.

As part of the Tri-C President’s Society, I had the opportunity to attend the Chairman’s Reception at the end of the last year. It is an annual event, hosted personally by Dr. Baston to celebrate college’s commitment and achievements, and its yearly contribution to the mission and vision of the community college of the future. So, I was surrounded by the leaders who, directly and indirectly, have been shaping my student’s experiences – from their different perspectives. The atmosphere was both inspiring and extremely overwhelming for my little brain. It was during this event that I first met Booby Gibson, although, at first, I didn’t realize it.

Caught up in the energy of the moment, I was taking everything in, barely able to process what was happening around me. It took a friend pointing him out: “Hey… look at that handsome man,” for me to notice him. And, between us, I agreed. Neither of us recognized him at first. As international students, the name didn’t immediately hint or talk. Still, we reminded ourselves: aren’t we supposed to network during this event?

“Let’s go talk,” my friend said very confidently.

I made some space for her to act on her own, secretly wishing she would take the lead for me, too. I guess I was not eh only one intimidating by leaders’ presence… Don’t judge us: approaching someone in a room full of accomplished individuals, one feels way more pressure than one would expect. At that moment, thankfully, my savior came, my mentor.

With mentor’s encouragement, I found myself face-to-face with Daniel, ready to introduce myself. A simple moment, something I had done countless times before, I though. And yet, in that very moment, my mind went completely blank. I forgot my name.

Yes, my name! The one thing I have repeated my entire life. The conversation continued, of course, but I will let you imagine how embarrassed I felt that very moment. So, looking back, I still laugh at myself. I never considered myself someone easily starstruck, and I always admired people for their hard work, but I rarely idealized them. Yet, in that moment, something shifted. Perhaps it wasn’t about meeting a “celebrity,” who I even didn’t recognize at first, but more about recognizing the dedication of someone whose journey caries more than just a big name.

So, would you like to meet a celebrity? Now you know where to find one in your college!