Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health

By: Rojina Gajmer

The Active Minds club hosted a “Stress Relief Pep Rally” on Monday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metro Campus Center Food Court. The event aimed to promote mental health awareness, encourage open conversations, and remind students that they are not alone in their struggles. The event featured a variety of activities for students to relax and connect with others, including tabletop games, art therapy, origami, and a gratitude jar station. Free lunch and raffle prizes were also provided, which created a welcoming and engaging environment for attendees. The event highlighted the importance of addressing mental health on campus in both supportive and interactive ways.

Mental health problems are not uncommon among the college student community. American Council on Education shares the statistics: around 77% of college students reported that emotional or mental difficulties had negatively affected their academic performance. Additional research shows that approximately 1,100 college students die by suicide each year, making it one of the leading causes of death among students. Data from the “Healthy Minds Study” [ran by The Healthy Minds Network] also indicates that about half of students have experienced a mental health disorder, with many reporting symptoms of depression, anxiety, or seeking therapy within the past year.

Professor McLaughlin’s Psychopathology course was the place where my classmates and I started to discover and discuss the college students’ experiences, sharing our own stories. During the course, we noticed that even small conversations about mental health in a safe space can make big changes and help students feel seen and supported. We faced the quite common struggles in each other. It leads the way to an important question: why are we not talking about mental health more openly, and why are we not doing more about it?

Although the event provided a positive and safe space for students, stigma surrounding mental health continues to be a barrier. Misconceptions, such as viewing mental health struggles as a sign of weakness or dismissing them entirely, can prevent individuals from seeking help. In reality, mental health conditions are influenced by many factors simultaneously: biological, psychological, social, and physical (such as health conditions). Ignoring mental health is not a sign of strength; it is neglectful! Untreated mental health conditions can affect academic performance, relationships, and overall well-being of many college students. When one dismisses mental health struggles, this sends the message outside: someone’s pain doesn’t matter. This can cause people to suffer in silence rather than seek help. The change starts with everyone.

On-campus events like the “Stress Relief Pep Rally” play an important role in reducing stigma and encouraging students to prioritize their well-being. By creating opportunities for connection and conversation, the college community can take meaningful steps toward supporting mental health and fostering a more understanding environment.